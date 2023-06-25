Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIIMS Bilaspur recruitment 2023: Apply for 72 Group A posts at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 25, 2023 04:47 PM IST

The last date for the submission of the application form is August 24.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Bilaspur has invited applications for 72 Group A Faculty posts. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 24. The last date for the submission of the hard copy of the application form is August 31.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 72 vacancies of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 age limit: The application fee is 2000 for other categories. The application fee is 1000 for SC/ST category candidates. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aiimsbilaspur.edu.in till August 24.

After the submission of the application form candidates can submit the hard copy of the application form to the below mentioned address:

Deputy Director (Administration),

Administrative Block, 3rd Floor

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Kothipura, Bilaspur

Himachal Pradesh-174037.

