AIIMS Deoghar Non Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 Group B and C posts at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 02, 2023 12:33 PM IST

AIIMS Deoghar will recruit for Non Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 91 posts at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Deoghar has invited applications for Non Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Deoghar at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 91 posts in the organization.

AIIMS Deoghar Non Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 Group B and C posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply is till November 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Administrative Officer: 1 post
  • Librarian: 3 posts
  • Medical Social Worker: 1 post
  • Junior Accounts Officer: 2 posts
  • Technical Assistant/Technician: 1 post
  • Office Assistant: 5 posts
  • Hostel Warden: 2 posts
  • Store Keeper: 6 posts
  • Junior Engineer: 3 posts
  • Lab Technician: 5 posts
  • Pharmacist Grade-II: 5 posts
  • Cashier: 2 posts
  • Lab Attendant: 8 posts
  • Junior Warden: 4 posts
  • Hospital Attendant: 40 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

For Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts, the mode of Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidate in Computer Based Test (CBT) in the order of merit and fulfilling the eligibility criteria by candidates during document verification.

Application Fees

The application fees for General/ OBC category is 1500/-. For SC, ST and EWS category, the application fees is 1200/-. PwBD & Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS Deoghar.

