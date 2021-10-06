AIIMS Guwahati recruitment 2021: Check notification for 162 faculty posts

AIIMS Guwahati recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati has invited applications for recruitment of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Candidates can fill the online application form through the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar at aiims bhubaneswar.nic.in.

The the last date to fill the online application form is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rojgar Samachar.

AIIMS recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies of professor, 22 vacancies of Additional Professor, 35 vacancies of Associate Professor, and 74 vacancies of Assistant professor.

AIIMS recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee for Unreserved/OBC/EWS candidates is ₹1000. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women Candidates of any community.

AIIMS recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form through the online mode followed by the offline application in the prescribed application format. The Online registration of the application will be made available on AIIMS, Bhubaneswar official website at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

Candidates have to send the hard copies of the duly filled Offline application in prescribed format along with a signed copy of the online application and self-attested copies of all the relevant documents within 15 days from the last date of receipt of the online application to the following address.

The Assistant Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell,

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar,

Sijua, Dumuduma, Bhubaneswar-751019

Tel No. : 0674-2476255

candidates can check the detailed notification below