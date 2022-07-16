AIIMS Kalyani Group A Recruitment 2022: Apply for 89 Faculty posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyani has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group A posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Faculty posts through the official site of AIIMS on aiimskalyani.edu.in. The last date to apply is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.

This recruitment drive will fill up 89 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 25 Posts

Additional Professor:19 Posts

Associate Professor:19 Posts

Assistant Professor: 26 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1500/- for general/ OBC category candidates, ₹1200/- for EWS and SC/ST category candidates and PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Other Details

In case the last date falls on weekly off or holidays, then the last date of submission of hard copy of application will be shifted to the next working days (up to 5.00 PM). For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS Kalyani.

