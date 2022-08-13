Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 13, 2022 08:21 PM IST
AIIMS Nagpur will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsnagpur.edu.in.
AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2022: Apply for 29 Faculty posts, details here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligibility candidates who want to apply for posts mentioned below can apply online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 29 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 11, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 8 Posts
  • Additional Professor: 9 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 5 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to send applications

Duly signed print out of your application form along with, Annexure - A, selfattested photocopies of all the documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. MUST be sent by Speed/Registered Post to The Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by September 26, 2022.

Application Fees

Application fee for General/OBC/EWS category Rs. 2,000/-, for SC/ST category Rs. 500/- is required to be remitted using the payment link given on the website.

