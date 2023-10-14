AIIMS Nagpur recruitment 2023: 68 Non-Faculty posts notified

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Nagpur has invited applications for Non-Faculty posts. The application process will commence in due course of time. The last date for the submission of the application form is 30 days from the date of activation of the link. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

AIIMS Nagpur invites applications for Non-Faculty posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AIIMS Nagpur recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 68 Non-Faculty posts.

AIIMS Nagpur recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for General, OBC, EWS and Ex-servicemen. For SC/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹800. PwBD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

AIIMS Nagpur recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection for the Group A posts will be based on the performance of the Interview only, however the Institute may hold a Screening Test or any other screening process to shortlist candidates to be called for Interview in those posts against which more eligible candidates will apply.

For Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts, selection will be on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the Computer Based Test (CBT) in the order of merit subject to qualifying the ‘Skill Test’ (if conducted) and fulfilling the eligibility criteria by candidates during document verification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}