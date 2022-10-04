AIIMS Raebareli Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 posts, details here
AIIMS will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Raebareli at recruitment.aiimsrbl.edu.in.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raebareli has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Raebareli at recruitment.aiimsrbl.edu.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Professor: 28 Posts
- Additional Professor: 22 Posts
- Associate Professor: 18 Posts
- Assistant Professor: 32 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.
Age Limit
- Professor/Additional Professor: Not exceeding 58 years
- Associate Professor/Assistant Professor: Not exceeding 50 years
Selection Process
Duly constituted Standing Selection Committee will conduct the selection process for all the posts. AIIMS, Raebareli reserves the right to conduct a written test also in cases where the number of applicants in a particular department is 30 or more.
Application Fees
- For General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 2,000/-
- For SC/ST category: Rs. 1000/-
For PWBD category application fee is exempted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.