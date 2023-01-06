AIIMS, Raipur Faculty Recruitment 2023: Registration for 39 posts begin Jan 10

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. The registration process begins on January 10 will close on January 27, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Raipur at aiimsraipur.edu.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 39 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Anaesthesiology: 2 posts

Burns & Plastic Surgery: 3 posts

Cardiology: 1 post

Clinical Haematology: 3 posts

Endocrinology & Metabolism: 2 posts

Gastroenterology: 2 posts

Hospital Administration: 2 posts

Medical Oncology: 2 posts

Nephrology: 1 posts

Neurology: 2 posts

Nuclear Medicine: 3 posts

Surgical Gastroenterology: 6 posts

Surgical Oncology: 6 posts

Trauma & Emergency (General Medicine/Emergency Medicine): 1 post

Trauma & Emergency (General Surgery): 1 post

Trauma & Emergency (Neurosurgery): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Shortlisting of candidates for interview will be done on the basis of educational qualification, relevant experience and/or as per the shortlisting criteria decided by the Director, AIIMS Raipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to Apply

Applications should be sent to Recruitment Cell 2nd floor, Medical College Building Gate No-5, AIIMS Raipur, G.E. Road, Tatibandh, Raipur – 492099 (C.G.).