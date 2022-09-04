Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Tutor / Clinical Instructor (Nursing) posts

employment news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 02:09 PM IST

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for the post of Tutor / Clinical Instructor (Nursing).

Published on Sep 04, 2022 02:09 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

All India Medical Sciences, Rishikesh ( AIIMS ) has invited applications for the post of Clinical Instructor. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is October 15. Candidates can apply online at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 33 vacancies of Tutor / Clinical Instructor (Nursing).

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should posses B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute / University, OR Registered Nurse and Midwife with Sister Tutor’s Diploma. Candidates Should have 3 years’ experience in Teaching Institution.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 2000 for UR / OBC / EWS Candidate. For SC / ST Candidate the application fee is 1000.

Here' s the direct link to apply

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the Job tab

Click on the application link

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here.

Topics
aiims aiims rishikesh
