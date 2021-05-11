AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: Apply for nursing officer and other posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited applications for the posts of Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Senior Resident, and Junior Resident on short time contract basis of three months.

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview from May 10 to 31 between 11am to 2pm in the Office of Dean Academics, at AIIMS Rishikesh.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 700 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Nursing officer -300

Technical Assistant-100

Senior Resident-100

Junior Resident -200

Education qualification:

Senior resident: Candidate should be Post-graduate (allied medical)

Junior resident: Candidate should be MBBS for the post of Junior resident

Nursing officer (Staff Nurse Grade II): Candidate should have done BSc in Nursing from a recognized Institute / University.

Or

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery with two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

Technical Assistant: Candidate applying for this post should be BSc in Medical Lab Technology with 5 years experience in concerned field.

Or

Diploma in Medical Lab Technology with 8 years experience in the concerned field.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited applications for the posts of Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Senior Resident, and Junior Resident on short time contract basis of three months. Interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview from May 10 to 31 between 11am to 2pm in the Office of Dean Academics, at AIIMS Rishikesh. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 700 vacancies. Vacancy details: Nursing officer -300 Technical Assistant-100 Senior Resident-100 Junior Resident -200 Education qualification: Senior resident: Candidate should be Post-graduate (allied medical) Junior resident: Candidate should be MBBS for the post of Junior resident Nursing officer (Staff Nurse Grade II): Candidate should have done BSc in Nursing from a recognized Institute / University. Or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery with two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above. Technical Assistant: Candidate applying for this post should be BSc in Medical Lab Technology with 5 years experience in concerned field. Or Diploma in Medical Lab Technology with 8 years experience in the concerned field.