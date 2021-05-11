Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: Apply for nursing officer and other posts
employment news

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: Apply for nursing officer and other posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited applications for the posts of Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Senior Resident, and Junior Resident on short time contract basis of three months.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:19 PM IST
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview from May 10 to 31 between 11am to 2pm in the Office of Dean Academics, at AIIMS Rishikesh.(HT Photo)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited applications for the posts of Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Senior Resident, and Junior Resident on short time contract basis of three months.

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview from May 10 to 31 between 11am to 2pm in the Office of Dean Academics, at AIIMS Rishikesh.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 700 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Nursing officer -300

Technical Assistant-100

Senior Resident-100

Junior Resident -200

Education qualification:

Senior resident: Candidate should be Post-graduate (allied medical)

Junior resident: Candidate should be MBBS for the post of Junior resident

Nursing officer (Staff Nurse Grade II): Candidate should have done BSc in Nursing from a recognized Institute / University.

Or

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery with two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

Technical Assistant: Candidate applying for this post should be BSc in Medical Lab Technology with 5 years experience in concerned field.

Or

Diploma in Medical Lab Technology with 8 years experience in the concerned field.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited applications for the posts of Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Senior Resident, and Junior Resident on short time contract basis of three months.

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview from May 10 to 31 between 11am to 2pm in the Office of Dean Academics, at AIIMS Rishikesh.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 700 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Nursing officer -300

Technical Assistant-100

Senior Resident-100

Junior Resident -200

Education qualification:

Senior resident: Candidate should be Post-graduate (allied medical)

Junior resident: Candidate should be MBBS for the post of Junior resident

Nursing officer (Staff Nurse Grade II): Candidate should have done BSc in Nursing from a recognized Institute / University.

Or

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery with two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

Technical Assistant: Candidate applying for this post should be BSc in Medical Lab Technology with 5 years experience in concerned field.

Or

Diploma in Medical Lab Technology with 8 years experience in the concerned field.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims recruitment aiims rishikesh staff nurse recruitment covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP