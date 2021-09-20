Allahabad HC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 68 additional private secretary posts

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited online applications to recruit additional private secretary (English) and additional private secretary (Hindi). Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in. The last date to submit the application forms is October 5, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 60 posts of Additional Private Secretary (English) and 8 posts of Additional Private Secretary (Hindi). However, as per the official notification, the number of vacancies in each category may increase or decrease.

Eligibility criteria for Additional Private Secretary (English):

Candidates should have bachelor degree, good knowledge of English stenography (i.e. speed of 100 words per minute in English shorthand & 40 words per minute in English typewriting) and good knowledge of Computer. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 35 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

Eligibility criteria for additional private secretary (Hindi):

Candidates should have bachelor degree and good knowledge of Hindi stenography (i.e. speed of 80 words per minute in Hindi shorthand & 30 words per minute in Hindi typewriting) and have good knowledge of computer. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 35 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

Fees:

Candidates belonging to general (Unreserved) and OBC category candidates need to pay Rs.1200/- (bank charges extra) for each post and candidates belonging to SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh need to pay Rs. 1000/- (bank charges extra) for each post. The candidates belonging to the horizontal category need to pay fees according to their original category.

Direct link to apply for Allahabad HC recruitment 2021

How to apply for Allahabad HC recruitment 2021

Visit the official website of Allahabad high court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Click on "Recruitment" section.

Click on the link that reads, "Notice related with Additional Private Secretary (English and Hindi) Recruitment Examination-2021 HTML".

Click on the link below given for for applying for Additional Private Secretary (English & Hindi) Recruitment Examination 2021.

Click on the link that reads, "Apply for Additional Private Secretary (English & Hindi)".

Submit application number, password and security pin as shown below.

Fill the application form and submit it.

Download the form and take its print out for future use.