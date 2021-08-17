Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Allahabad HC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 94 Law Clerk posts, check details here

Allahabad High Court will recruit candidates for Law Clerk posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Allahabad High Court on allahabadhighcourt.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The Allahabad high court (HT File Photo)

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Law Clerk (Trainee) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Allahabad High Court on allahabadhighcourt.in. The last date to submit the application forms is till August 28, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 94 posts in the organization.

The application forms are available at the counters opened at Allahabad High Court and it's Lucknow Bench. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Three Years Professional/Five Years Integrated Degree in Law from any Law College or recognized University throughout the country. Applications shall be accepted from such 'Law Graduates' who have not started practice as an advocate or engaged in any other profession or vocation/service. Those who have appeared in LL.B. (Final Year) in 2020-21 Examination and are awaiting results may also apply. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 26 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview only, which will be held only at Allahabad. The candidates for interview will be called only after screening. No T.A. will be payable for attending the interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Allahabad High Court.

