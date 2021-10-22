Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Allahabad HC Recruitment: Applications invited for 29 Review Officer vacancies

Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:48 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited applications for the posts of Review Officer. The application process began on October 22 and the last date to fill the application form is November 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Hon'ble Court at www.allahabadhighcourt.in and National Testing Agency recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies out of which 27 vacancies are for Review Officer (Hindi) and 2 vacancies are for Review Officer (Urdu).

Allahabad High Court Recruitment age limit: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts should be between the age of 21 to 35 years as on July 1, 2021.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment application fee: The application fee is 800 for the General ( Unreserved) and OBC categories. For the SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh have to pay 600 as application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply

Allahabad High Court Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of the NTA recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, "Recruitment Examinations 2021

High Court of Judicature Allahabad (Latest)"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register yourself

Fill the online application form

Upload the scanned copy of the photo and signature

Pay the examination fee

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

allahabad allahbad high court vacancy in high court
