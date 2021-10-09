AMD Recruitment 2021: Apply for 124 Technician and other posts, details here

Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research, AMD has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AMD on amd.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 24, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 124 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details and others.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Scientific Assistant-B 36 Posts Technician B 41 Posts Upper Division Clerk 16 Posts Driver 13 Posts Security Guard 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam and interview. Selection procedure will involve initial screening test/Written Examination followed by interview. Selection is based on the assessment by the appropriate Standing Selection Committee. However, the selection process varies from post to post.

The date, time and venue for Physical Endurance Test/Written Test/Preliminary Test/Advance Test/Skill Test/Driving Test will be intimated to the eligible candidates through e-mail/SMS.

Application Fees

The application fees for Scientific Assistant is ₹200/- and for other posts it is ₹100/-. Application fee should be paid through on-line only.