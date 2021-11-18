Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Andhra Pradesh: APPSC notifies recruitment to various gazetted posts; know more
employment news

Andhra Pradesh: APPSC notifies recruitment to various gazetted posts; know more

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited to recruit for 24 gazetted posts. The recruitment process will commence on December 8.
Andhra Pradesh: APPSC notifies recruitment to various gazetted posts; know more(HT)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to recruit to various gazetted posts. The recruitment process will commence on December 8 and the deadline for submission of the application forms is December 28, the Commission has said in an official notification which is available on its website.

APPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Fisheries Development Officer in A.P. Fisheries Service: 11 posts
  • Sericulture Officer In A.P Sericulture Service: 1 post
  • Agriculture Officer In A.P Agriculture Service: 6 posts
  • Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade –II in A.P. Works Accounts Service: 2 posts
  • Technical Assistant in A.P Police Service: 1 post
  • Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Service: 3 posts
  • Assistant Director of Horticulture in A.P.Horticulture Service: 1 post

Candidates with bachelor's degree and/or master's degree in the concerned disciplines can apply for the job.

“The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately,” the APPSC has informed candidates.

RELATED STORIES

In order to acquaint candidates with the exam process, a general mock test facility is available on the official website of the Commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh appsc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC invites applications to recruit veterinary officers

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 34 posts on drdo.gov.in 

OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor written exam date 2021 released at opsc.gov.in 

SSC JE Exam 2019: Revised tentative vacancies released on ssc.nic.in 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP