AP Animal Husbandry Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1896 vacancies, apply at apaha-recruitment.aptonline.in

The Animal Husbandry Department (AHD), Government of Andhra Pradesh has begun the registration process for the post of Animal Husbandry Assistant today, November 20. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 11. However, the last date for the payment of the application fee is December 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at apaha-recruitment.aptonline.in.

The admit card will be released on December 27 and the examination will be conducted on December 31.

AP Animal Husbandry Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1896 vacancies of Animal Husbandry Assistants.

AP Animal Husbandry Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 42 years.

AP Animal Husbandry Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000. For SC/ST/PH/ExService men the application fee is ₹500.

AP Animal Husbandry Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at apaha-recruitment.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: