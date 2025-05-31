Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
AP DSC hall ticket 2025 out, link to download Mega DSC admit cards

ByHT Education Desk
May 31, 2025 11:47 AM IST

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025: To download the Mega DSC hall ticket, candidates will need to use their names and passwords as login credentials.

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has released hall tickets for the Mega DSC recruitment exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. The direct link is given below. AP DSC hall ticket 2025 live updates

AP DSC hall ticket 2025 released, direct link to download Mega DSC admit cards (Representational image)(Unsplash)
AP DSC hall ticket 2025 released, direct link to download Mega DSC admit cards (Representational image)(Unsplash)

AP DSC hall ticket download link

To download the hall ticket, candidates will need to use their names and passwords as login credentials. These are the steps they need to follow.

How to download AP DSC hall ticket 2025

Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in

Click on the hall ticket tab

Enter your login details

Check and download the admit card.

What’s next for candidates?

The AP DSC recruitment test is scheduled for June 6 to July 6. It will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. On admit cards, candidates will find the exact date and time for the test, exam centre address, instructions and other details.

If there is any error in the personal details mentioned on the hall ticket (name, photo, signature, date of birth, etc.), candidates should immediately report it to the department.

AP DSC 2025 is being held to fill 16,347 teacher vacancies in Andhra Pradesh.

The department will release provisional answer keys on the second day from the last exam day. The objection window will remain open for seven days.

AP DSC final answer key will be released seven days after the last date to raise objections. Result will be announced on the seventh day from the final answer key release date.

The department has released the Mega DSC mock test on its website. Candidates can take it to understand the exam console and the test pattern.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
