AP Model School Society Teachers Recruitment 2022: Apply for 282 TGT, PGT posts

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will recruit candidates for TGT, PGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Directorate of School Education, AP on cse.ap.gov.in.
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teachers posts at AP Model School Society. Candidates who want to apply for Post Graduate Teachers and Trained Graduate Teachers can apply online through the official site of Directorate of School Education, AP on cse.ap.gov.in.

The registration process was started on January 3, 2022 and will end on January 7, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 282 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • TGT: 71 Posts
  • PGT: 211 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;. The maximum age limit is 44 and should not be less than 18 years as on the date of issuance of notification. 

Selection Process

The selection will be done through the Selection Committee constituted with the Regional Joint Director of School Education of the respective Zone Head Quarter and other members. The RJDSEs concerned shall verify all original documents of the candidates selected from the selection list in support of fulfllment of eligibility conditions laid down in this Notifcation as well as other documents normally required.

