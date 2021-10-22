APEPDCL EA junior lineman grade II results 2021 declared, direct link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited has released result of written exam for the post of Energy Assistants (EA) (junior lineman grade-II).
Candidates can check  result APEPDCL EA junior lineman grade II results on the official website of APEPDCL at recruitment.apeasternpower.com.
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:53 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited has declared result of the written examination for the post of Energy Assistants (EA) (junior lineman grade-II). Candidates who appeared for the mentioned examination can check their result on the official website of APEPDCL at recruitment.apeasternpower.com.

The EA JLMGr.II examination was held on October 10, 2021.

Direct link to check APEPDCL Junior lineman grade-II exam result 2021

How to check APEPDCL Junior lineman grade-II exam result 2021:

Visit the official website of APEPDCL at recruitment.apeasternpower.com.

Click on 'Download Results' link available on the homepage.

Enter hall ticket or registration number and date of birth.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out for future use.

