Apply for 21 teaching vacancies at HAL schools in Bangalore, check details

HAL Recruitment: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is inviting online applications for 21 teaching posts in CBSE/ICSE affiliated HAL Schools in Bangalore for the academic year 2022-23. The recruitment is for a tenure of 5years at this stage which can be extended subject to requirement of management and satisfactory performance during service.

Interested candidates can visit the HAL website at career.halec.co.in and submit applications along with a payment of Rs. 250 as application fee. The last date to submit online applications is February 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 21 trained graduate teachers (TGT), Nursery, and primary teachers (PRT) vacancies under Kannada, Hindi, English, Maths, Science (Physics and Chemistry), Social Studies, Geography, Computer Science, Physical Education, and Music subjects.

Candidates can visit the HAL Education Committee website at www.halec.co.in , HAL school websites at www.halnewpublicschool.co.in and www.halgnanajyotischool.co.in, or the HAL official website www.halindia.co.in and apply for the posts. Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post are required to fill separate applications for each post.

Candidates applying for the posts should check the specific requirement for each post in recruitment advertisement and apply. candidates should possess good communication skills in English. There would be an assessment in General English during Written Test for all the posts along with assessment in the concerned subject applied for.

Vacancies

There are 2 TGT vacancies and 3 PRT vacancies for Kannada subject, 1 TGT vacancy for Hindi, 3 TGT and 1 PRT for English, 1 TGT and 1 PRT for Maths, 1 TGT for Science (Physics and Chemistry), 1 PRT for Social Studies, 1 TGT for Geography, 1 PRT for Computer Science, 1 Female PRT vacancy for Physical Education, 1 PRT for Music, and 3 vacancies for Nursery teachers.

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test. Candidates will be selected through Written Test (WT), followed by a Demo and Interview for all the posts. HAL will intimate the shortlisted candidates with the date, time, and venue for a demo and interview through email or telephone.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the HAL website at https://hal-india.co.in/ for updates.