Apply for business development associate post in Karur Vysya Bank from today

The application process to fill the vacancies for Business Development Associate (on contract) in Karur Vysya Bank begins on August 23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Karur Vysya Bank at kvb.co.in

The last date to apply is September 30.

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 and the maximum age should be 28 years as on August 31, 2021.

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidate must have completed Under Graduate Degree (10+2+3 or 10+2+5 or 10+2+3+2 or 10+2+4) under regular course from a college affiliated to a recognized University with 50% of marks and above. Any correspondence or open university degree is ineligible.

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment: Emoluments

The shortlisted candidates would be recruited on a three-year contract basis, with a starting salary of ₹18000. Also, on a monthly basis, the bank may declare a performance-based incentive.

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Karur Vysya Bank at kvb.co.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Register your self

Upload all the required documents

Add qualification details

Review the application form and Submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.