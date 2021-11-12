Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 190 posts
employment news

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 190 posts

APPSC will close down the registration process for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 190 posts(Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC will close the registration process for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 190 posts in the organisation. 

Candidate who are applying for the first time shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website. To apply for the posts candidates can apply online through these simple steps. 

Direct link to apply here 

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on OTPR and press on registration link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
appsc sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UCIL invites applications to fill 16 vacancies in Foreman post

Oil India Limited invites applications to recruit workpersons

ISEC invites applications to fill faculty, other positions

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has invited applications for apprenticeship
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP