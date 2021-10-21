Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Registration for 190 posts begins today
employment news

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Registration for 190 posts begins today

APPSC to recruit candidates for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Registration for 190 posts begins today
Published on Oct 21, 2021 09:23 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will start the registration process for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 11, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 190 posts in the organization.

In case, the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by A.P.P.S.C. he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website. Read below to know eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification given here. The minimum age limit is 18 years and maximum age limit is 42 years of age. 

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should pay 250/- as application fees and 80/- as examination fees. However, many category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. In case of corrections Rs.100/- per correction will be charged. However changes are not allowed for name, fee and age relaxation.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
appsc recruitment sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Application begins at ibps.in, direct link to register

SSC Steno Exam 2019 skill test begins tomorrow, check guidelines here 

JPSC: Application for assistant director/Senior Scientific Officer ends today

LIC AE & AAO Main Exam 2021 date released on licindia.in, notice here 
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP