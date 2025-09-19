APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Applications open for 413 junior engineer posts, apply by October 10; direct link here

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of the commission at appsc.gov.in. APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 413 junior engineer posts. Last date to apply is October 10, 2025.

Candidates must note here that the last date to apply for APPSC JE Recruitment is October 10, 2025, up to 5 PM.

This recruitment drive will fill up 413 Junior Engineer posts in the organisation.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have minimum three years Diploma/Bachelor's Degree or Bachelor of Technology or equivalent from a recognized institutions/university in the relevant engineering field. Candidates who appeared or are appearing in final year semester examination are also eligible to apply. However, their candidature will finally be accepted on production of proof of passing on or before the interview. Age limit: Candidates must be minimum 18 years and not more than 35 years of age as on October 10, 2025. However, upper age limit is relaxable in accordance with orders issued by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Examination date:

The Junior Engineer Common Recruitment Examination 205 is tentatively scheduled on January 11, 2026.

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive:

Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in. It is mandatory to register for ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) before filling the application form. Enter your details to register yourself for the OTR. Login to your account and fill in the application form. Upload documents if required and pay the application fee. Review the form and submit it. Download he confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSSC.