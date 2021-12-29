APPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 730 Jr Assistant & Executive Officer posts

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Assistant and Executive Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in. The registration process will begin on December 30 and will end on January 19, 2022.

The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue Department: 670 Posts

Executive Officer(Grade III) in Endowment Department: 60 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue Department: Must hold Bachelor’s Degree.

Executive Officer (Grade III) in Endowment Department: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act or Provincial Act or any other Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualifications.

The age limit for both the posts is between 18 years to 42 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹250/- for processing and ₹80 for examination. SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of application fees. The payment should be done through online mode using net banking/ credit card / debit card.