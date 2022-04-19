APPSC recruitment: 9 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forests on offer

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, Vijayawada has invited application for 9 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forests in A.P. Forest Service. The application process will commence on April 20 and the application process will end on May 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

“The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the post notified by A.P.P.S.C. he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID”, reads the notification.

APPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forests in A.P. Forest Service.

APPSC recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 42 years as on July 1, 2022.

APPSC recruitment application fee: The application processing cost is ₹250 (Rupees two hundred and fifty only) and the examination fee is ₹120 (Rupees one hundred and twenty only). However, only reserved categories are exempted from paying the examination fee of Rs120. For more details candidates are advised to read the notification given below:

