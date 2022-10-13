APPSC Recruitment: Applications underway for Group-1 services, apply till Nov 2

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has started accepting online applications for recruitment to various posts falling under Group-I Services. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the posts is November 2, 2022 till 11:59 pm.

The Preliminary Exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022 and will contain objective type questions. The Main Written Examination (descriptive) is tentatively scheduled to be held in the 2nd half of March 2023.

The APPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 92 vacancies for various Group-1 posts.

The application processing fee is Rs.250 for unreserved category candidates and Rs.120 is the examination fee.

However, the reserved category candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee of Rs.120.

How to apply

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Click on One Time Profile Registration and then the registration link

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Register and create profile

Apply for the desired post

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON