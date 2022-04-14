APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 259 posts on appsc.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of APPSC on appsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 13, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 259 posts in the organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The posts will be filled in Department of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have 2nd class Bachelor degree in the concerned subject from a recognised University with B.Ed. However, candidates that have appeared or are appearing in the final semester/ year examination shall also be eligible to apply, subject to production of original certificate/ mark sheet at the time of viva- voca/ interview.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Selection Process

The selection process has two stages- written exam follow by interview. The written examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II of 100 marks each. To qualify, an applicant must score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject as also, a minimum of 45 percent in aggregate score.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Application Fees

The application fees for APST applicants is ₹150/- and for other applicants is ₹200/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APPSC.