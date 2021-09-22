APSC recruitment 2021: Apply for insurance medical officer posts from Sept 24

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESI Scheme Assam under Labour Welfare Department. The application process will begin on September 24 and the last date to apply is October 24.

The last date for the payment of the application fee is October 26.

APSC recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 vacancies of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESIScheme Assam under Labour WelfareDepartment.

APSC recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as of January 1, 2021.

APSC recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee for the General category and EWS is ₹285.40. The application fee for the SC/ST/OBC/MOBC is ₹185.40. Candidates from the BPL and PwBD category have to pay ₹35.40 as application fee.

APSC recruitment 2021 Educational qualification: Candidates should be MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960.

APSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of theAPSC online recruitment portal at apscrecruitment.in.