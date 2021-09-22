Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / APSC recruitment 2021: Apply for insurance medical officer posts from Sept 24
employment news

APSC recruitment 2021: Apply for insurance medical officer posts from Sept 24

APSC recruitment 2021: Apply for Insurance Medical Officers vacancies
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 05:51 PM IST
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESI Scheme Assam under Labour Welfare Department. The application process will begin on September 24 and the last date to apply is October 24.

The last date for the payment of the application fee is October 26.

APSC recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 vacancies of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO), ESIScheme Assam under Labour WelfareDepartment.

APSC recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as of January 1, 2021.

APSC recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee for the General category and EWS is 285.40. The application fee for the SC/ST/OBC/MOBC is 185.40. Candidates from the BPL and PwBD category have to pay 35.40 as application fee.

APSC recruitment 2021 Educational qualification: Candidates should be MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960.

RELATED STORIES

APSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of theAPSC online recruitment portal at apscrecruitment.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apsc.nic.in apsc recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2022 notification released at upsc.gov.in

ONGC recruitment 2021: Apply for 313 vacancies, check details here

BSEB D.EI.ED 2021: Registration process with late fee reopens today

India Post GDS recruitment: Application deadline extended for UP, UK circle 
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP