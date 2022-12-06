Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / APSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 63 Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies

employment news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 01:43 PM IST

APSC has invited applications for Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts under Water Resources Department.

APSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 63 Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam Public Service commission has invited applications for Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies under Water Resources Department. The application process is under way and the deadline for the submission of application form is January 4, 2023. Candidates can pay the application fee till January 6, 2023. Candidates can apply at online through the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

APSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

APSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 297.20 for General/EWS candidates and for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC the application fee is 197.20. The application fee for BPL and PwBD candidates is 47.20.

Direct link here

APSC recruitment 2022 recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the online recruitment portal

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit form and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

