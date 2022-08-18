APSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for FDO and allied cadre posts from August 22

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment for the post of Fishery Development Officer (FDO) and Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission apsc.nic.in.

The application window will open on August 22, 2022.

The last date to apply for the post is September 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 32 vacancies for the post of Fishery Development Officer and Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department.

As far as educational qualifications are concerned, candidates must possess a B.F.Sc. Degree from any College/University recognized by I.C.A.R. or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of I.C.A.R.

To be eligible candidates must be in the age group 21 to 38 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

The application fee is Rs.285.40 for general/EWS category candidates, Rs.185.40 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates, and Rs.35.40 for BPL/PWBD category candidates.

The last date for payment of fee is September 24, 2022.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

Click on apply link for the fishery department officer post

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

