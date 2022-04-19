Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / APSC Recruitment: Apply for Research Assistant posts, check eligibility
employment news

APSC Recruitment: Apply for Research Assistant posts, check eligibility

APSC Recruitment: Candidates who at least have a 2nd class Bachelor's degree in Arts, Science or Commerce stream can apply for these posts. The total number of posts is 2.
APSC Recruitment 2022 (representational photo)(HT file)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 01:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications from graduates for the post of Research Assistant' under the Labour Cell Welfare Department.

Candidates who at least have a 2nd class Bachelor's degree in Arts, Science or Commerce stream can apply for these posts. The total number of posts is 2.

Candidates with experience in dealing with subjects of Labour Laws in a government department/organization or candidates with a Degree or Diploma in Labour Laws/Social Works will be preferred, the APSC said.

The lower age limit for these posts is 21 years and the upper age limit is 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

The last date to apply is May 16.

The application fee is 250 in addition to a processing fee of 30 and tax. For SC, ST, OBC and MOBC candidates, the fee is 100 and for BPL and PWBD candidates, there is no application fee.

For more information, visit https://online.apscrecruitment.in/. Here is the official notification:

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP