APSC Recruitment: Apply for Research Assistant posts, check eligibility

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications from graduates for the post of Research Assistant' under the Labour Cell Welfare Department.

Candidates who at least have a 2nd class Bachelor's degree in Arts, Science or Commerce stream can apply for these posts. The total number of posts is 2.

Candidates with experience in dealing with subjects of Labour Laws in a government department/organization or candidates with a Degree or Diploma in Labour Laws/Social Works will be preferred, the APSC said.

The lower age limit for these posts is 21 years and the upper age limit is 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

The last date to apply is May 16.

The application fee is ₹250 in addition to a processing fee of ₹30 and tax. For SC, ST, OBC and MOBC candidates, the fee is ₹100 and for BPL and PWBD candidates, there is no application fee.

For more information, visit https://online.apscrecruitment.in/. Here is the official notification:

