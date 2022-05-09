APSC Stenographer recruitment: Registration begins tomorrow on apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for recruitment of Stenographer Grade-I (English). Eligible candidates can apply for the post from May 10 to June 4 on apsc.nic.in or online.apscrecruitment.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A candidate whose age is not less than than 21 years and not more than 38 years as on January 1, 2022 can apply for the post. Age relaxation is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Candidates who have passed degree or equivalent examination from a recognized university and have passed the speed test of 120 words per minute in English stenography conducted by the board/commission can apply. They need to have knowledge of Windows and MS Office.

They should have completed 3 years of continuous service in either or in both the cadre of stenographer grade - II and stenographer grade - II taken together under the state government or the commission. They should have registration in Employment Exchange of Assam/Voters ID/PRC issued for educational purpose as a proof of residency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pay scale of the Stenographer Grade-I post is ₹30,000 to ₹1,10,000 in pay band 4, with a grade pay of ₹13,300.

For more details, read the advertisement below: