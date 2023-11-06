APSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for Personal Assistant Stenographer posts from Nov 15

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited applications for the post of Personal Assistant ( Stenographer Grade-III) examination 2023. The application process will commence on November 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 15. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at apssb.nic.in.

Important dates:

APSSB recruitment 2023: 90 vacancies for Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III)

Opening date of Application: November 15

Closing date of Application: December 15

Tentative date of Stenographer Proficiency: January 21

Tentative date for the written examination: February 25

APSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies of Personal Assistants ( Stenographer Grade-III).

APSSB recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should graduate from a recognised university and should possess a diploma in stenography from the recognised university.

APSSB recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 35 years old.

APSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹200 for the General category. For APST candidates the application fee is ₹150. PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here