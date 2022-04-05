APSSB result declared for Forester, Forest Guard PST/PET at apssb.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the result of Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) for the posts of Forester and Forest Guard. Candidates can check the result on the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

The PST and PET was conducted on April 5 for female candidates the PST and PET for male candidates will be held on April 6. For more details check here

In PST/PET, a total of 120 candidates were declared qualified.

Direct link to check the PET result

Direct link to check the PST result

APSSB result PST/PET result: Know how to check

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the PET/PST result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

