Assam: APSC to recruit research assistant in planning services

Published on Oct 03, 2021 11:37 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will recruit Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department. A total of 45 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms for this recruitment can be filled between October 4 to November 3.

Candidates with Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce as one of the subjects. Candidates should be between 21-38 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Candidates can refer to the official job notification for details on the upper age limit relaxation.

“The selection procedure will be notified later on followed by issuing corrigendum/addendum, if required. The commission will decide the provision for selection in respect of any post/posts or service/services considering the status, cadre and grade or the number of applications received for the advertised post/posts or service/services,” the APSC has said in the recruitment notice.

