Assam Cabinet approves new Hospital with IIT Guwahati, 4% PwBD reservation

The Assam Cabinet recently took some major decisions with regard to education and health sectors, and jobs, which include establishment of a new medical college, reservation of government jobs for PwBD candidates and a special recruitment drive for ex-HPCL employees.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced 4% reservation in grade 1, 2, 3 and 4 government posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Earlier, this was limited to promotion in grade 3 and 4 posts, which has now been extended to all posts, including grade 1 and 2.

The cabinet has also approved a new scheme, Mission Bhumiputra, to simplify the process of obtaining SC, ST, OBC and MOBC caste certificates. Application for all caste certificates can now be submitted through a single application, and certificates will be issued digitally and stored on DigiLocker, Sarma informed.

The state government announced a special recruitment drive in government jobs for 84 ex-employees of the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL).

A new multi-speciality hospital will be established in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati) and any other willing philanthropic organization, Sarma added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the decision.

“Welcome Hon. CM Shri @himantabiswa’s approval for a medical college cum multi-speciality hospital at @IITGuwahati premises with an outlay of ₹546 crores. Driven by a sense of innovation and compassion, the hospital will further state-of-the-art R&D in health sciences,” he tweeted.

