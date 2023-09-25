Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam DElEd 2023 counselling registration begins at scertpet.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 25, 2023 07:18 PM IST

Registration for Assam DElEd PET counselling 2023 has begun, with the last date being September 30.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has begun the registration window for Assam DElEd PET counselling 2023 today September 2. Candidates can register for Assam DElEd PET 2023 counselling through the official website at scertpet.co.in. The last date to register for counselling is September 30.

The results of the pre-entry test (PET) were announced yesterday, September 24.

The district-wise overall and category-wise ranks will be announced on October 3. Seat allotment results for the first round of admission will be out on October 5. The colleges will conduct physical admission and document verification on October 6 and 7.

Assam DElEd 2023 counselling: Know how to register

Visit the official website at scertpet.co.in

Log in to your account

Preview your profile

Select colleges according to your preferences.

Submit the counselling form

Download the Preference Slip

Take print for future reference.

