Assam DIET Teacher Recruitment 2022: APSC Invites applications for various posts

APSC Assam DIET Teacher Recruitment 2022: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for teaching positions at District Institute for Education and Training (DIET). Eligible candidates can apply up to September 30 offline. More details are available on the commission's website, apsc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 34 ‘Lecturer, Pre-service Teacher Education (PSTE)’ and 11'Lecturer, Language' posts are on offer.

Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years as on January 1, 2022 to be eligible for these posts. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

Eligibility criteria for different subjects are different. Candidates can refer to the notification given below.

The application fee is ₹250 for General/EWS candidates and ₹150 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates. There is no application fee for BPL candidates and such candidates should produce photocopy of their certificate along with the application form.

The application process is offline.

“The name of the post applied for should be clearly written in “bold letters” in the Envelope containing the application form and it should be addressed to the Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati781022. Application form may be obtained by downloading from the APSC’s website www.apsc.nic.in,” APSC has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read the notification below for more details: