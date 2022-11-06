Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 released, check cut off here

Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 released, check cut off here

employment news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:54 AM IST

SLRC Assam has declared grade 3 recruitment examination results.

Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 released
ByHT Education Desk

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared grade 3 recruitment examination results. Candidates can check the check Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3 result on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org.

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts.

Here's the direct link to check Cut-Off Mark List for Class III Posts.

Here's the direct link to check Cut-Off Marks List for Class IV Posts.

How to check Assam Grade 3 cut off

Go to sebaonline.org.

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to go to our home page & view the cut-off marks”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the cut off list

Check and take a printout of the page for future us

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
assam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP