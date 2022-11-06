Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 released, check cut off here

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared grade 3 recruitment examination results. Candidates can check the check Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3 result on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org.

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts.

Here's the direct link to check Cut-Off Mark List for Class III Posts.

Here's the direct link to check Cut-Off Marks List for Class IV Posts.

How to check Assam Grade 3 cut off

Go to sebaonline.org.

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to go to our home page & view the cut-off marks”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the cut off list

Check and take a printout of the page for future us

