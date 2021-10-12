Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Assam police admit cards for constable and sub-officer posts released
employment news

Assam police admit cards for constable and sub-officer posts released

Assam police admit cards have been released for sub-officer and constable posts. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati at slprbassam.in.
Assam police admit card to be released for sub-officer and constable(HT file)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 03:10 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

State Level Police recruitment board Assam Guwahati has released the admit card for PST/PET for Constable, Sub-Officer Posts, and constables/ guardsman( Grade-III ) posts. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati at slprbassam.in.

Here is the direct link to download the Admit Card for PST/PET for recruitment of Constable/Guardsman under Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards, Assam.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for PST/PET for recruitment of Constables etc. in APRO and Fire & Emergency Services, Assam.

The admit card for the Kokrajhar, Duhbri, Baksa, Barpeta, Sivasagar and Jorhat will be released after the completion of the byelection process in the state. 

How to download Assam Police Constable and Sub-Officer PST/PET Admit cards once released

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

Click on the link which reads, 'Download Admit Card for PST/PET’.

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference

Note: Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com

Topics
assam constable vacancy fire sub officer hall tickets
