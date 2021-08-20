Assam Police Constable admit card for PST/PET released at slprbassam.in

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has released the admit card for the PST/PET Constable Recruitment. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati at slprbassam.in. The candidates who had appeared in the PST/PET earlier need not appear again.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for PST/PET

The PST/PET will begin in the following 15 districts on September 1, 2021.

1) Biswanath, 2) Chirang, 3) Darrang, 4) Dhemaji, 5) Dhubri, 6) Hailakandi, 7) Hojai, 8) Jorhat, 9) Morigaon, 10) Kamrup(M), 11) Karimganj, 12) Karbi Anglong, 13) Sivasagar, 14) Sonitpur, and 15) Udalgari.

Candidates from these districts will be able to access their admit card.

Assam Police Constable admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

On the homepage click on the link which reads,’ Download Admit Card for PST/PET’.

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference

Note: Candidate facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com.