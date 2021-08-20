Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Police Constable admit card for PST/PET released at slprbassam.in
employment news

Assam Police Constable admit card for PST/PET released at slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable PST/PET admit card released at slprbassam.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 04:45 PM IST
SLPRB Assam has released the admit card for the PST/PET Constable Recruitment

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has released the admit card for the PST/PET Constable Recruitment. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati at slprbassam.in. The candidates who had appeared in the PST/PET earlier need not appear again.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for PST/PET

The PST/PET will begin in the following 15 districts on September 1, 2021.

1) Biswanath, 2) Chirang, 3) Darrang, 4) Dhemaji, 5) Dhubri, 6) Hailakandi, 7) Hojai, 8) Jorhat, 9) Morigaon, 10) Kamrup(M), 11) Karimganj, 12) Karbi Anglong, 13) Sivasagar, 14) Sonitpur, and 15) Udalgari.

Candidates from these districts will be able to access their admit card.

Assam Police Constable admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

On the homepage click on the link which reads,’ Download Admit Card for PST/PET’.

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference

RELATED STORIES

Note: Candidate facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam hall tickets constable recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Railway Recruitment 2021: KRCL to recruit Technical Assistant posts,details here

Karur Vysya Bank recruitment 2021: Apply for business development associate post

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer keys released, raise objections till Aug 25, link here

PSCB revised schedule for clerk, manager and other recruitment exams released
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP