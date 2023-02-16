Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: Registration for 616 posts begins February 17

Assam Rifles has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technical and Tradesman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in. The registration process will begin on February 17 and will close on March 19, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 616 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam followed by detailed medical examination, physical efficiency test. The written examination will comprise of 100 marks, minimum pass marks for General/ EWS category is 35 percent and 33 percent marks for SC/ST/OBC. The candidates who qualify all aspects i.e., PST, PET, Trade Test, Written Examination and Medical Examination Test.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. The fee will be deposited online by the candidates into SBI Current Account No 37088046712 in favour of HQ DGAR, Recruitment Branch, Shillong- 10. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Assam Rifles.

