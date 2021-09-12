Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam Rifles technical, tradesmen recruitment rally from Dec 1; apply now

Assam Rifles will hold a recruitment rally from December 1 for technical and tradesmen. Candidates have to register for the rally. The application forms for the rally are available on the official website of Assam Rifles and the last date for submission of the forms is October 25.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST
A total of 1,230 vacancies will be filled by Assam Rifles through this recruitment rally.

The physical standards test, physical efficiency test and written test will be held at Diphu, Karbianglong, HQ DGAR, Shillong; Jorhat, NEFA Gate; Silchar, Masimpur; Lokhra, Tezpur.

“Candidates who qualify in all aspects physical standards test, physical efficiency test, written test, trade test and medical examination will be placed in merit list depending upon the trade and category wise vacancies allocated to the states and union territories,” the Assam Rifles has informed candidates.

