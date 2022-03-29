Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Banaras Locomotive Works Recruitment 2022: Apply for 374 Apprentice posts
employment news

Banaras Locomotive Works Recruitment 2022: Apply for 374 Apprentice posts

Banaras Locomotive Works will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Banaras Locomotive Works on blw.indianrailways.gov.in.
Banaras Locomotive Works Recruitment 2022: Apply for 374 Apprentice posts(File Photo / HT)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Banaras Locomotive Works has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Banaras Locomotive Works on blw.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up April 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 374 posts in the organisation. 

Before the training of the candidate initiated he has to get registration number from regional directorates of apprenticeship training. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • ITI seats: 300 posts
  • Non ITI seats: 74 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

  • For Non-ITI: Candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks. Candidates should have passed the prescribed qualification before the date of issue of notification.
  • For ITI: Candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks, from recognised Board and also must passed ITI in the relevant trades.

Age Limit

  • For Non ITI: Candidates should be between 15 to 22 years of age.
  • For ITI: Candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

RELATED STORIES

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be considered on the basis of merit list in each unit, which will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in the matriculation examination. However, in the non ITI selection, ITI passed candidates will be selected but they will not be given any weight age of ITI score, they must have only marksheet/ certificate of notified trade.

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- for candidates who will apply for the post. The online payment can be done through debit/ credit card or internet banking. No fee is required for SC/ ST/ PH and women candidate. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway recruitment board sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP