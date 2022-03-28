Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank Note Press BNP recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 81 vacancies

The application process to fill 81 vacancies of Junior Technician in Bank Note Press, Dewas (MP) will end today on March 28.
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:20 AM IST
The application process to fill 81 vacancies of Junior Technician in Bank Note Press, Dewas (MP) will end today on March 28. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of BNP at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

The Junior Technician examination will be tentatively held in April/May.

BNP recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is for 81 positions, 60 of which are for Junior Technician (Ink Factory), 19 for Junior Technician (Printing), and 2 for Junior Technician (Electrical/ IT).

BNP recruitment age limit: For the position of Junior Technician, the minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.

BNP recruitment application fee: The application fee for candidates from the unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories is 600. The application fee for candidates from the SC/ST category is 200.

BNP recruitment Selection process: The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the online (objective type) examination. The exam will last 120 minutes and will be awarded 125 marks.

Here's the direct link to apply

BNP recruitment: Steps to apply for the post of Junior Technician

Visit the official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com

Visit to ‘Career’ section and click on the apply link

Click on ‘new registration’ and register

Fill application form

Upload all required documents

Pay application fee and submit form

Take a printout for future reference.

 

