Bank Note Press BNP recruitment 2023: Apply for Junior Technician and other posts at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 23, 2023 04:18 PM IST

The deadline for application submission is August 21. Apply online at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

Bank Note Press, Dewas (MP) has invited applications for Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant, Junior Technician and other posts. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

Bank Note Press BNP recruitment 2023: Apply for Junior Technician and other post(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The tentative date of the online examination is Sept/Oct.

Bank Note Press recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 111 vacancies of Junior Technicians, Junior Office Assistants, and other posts.

Bank Note Press Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.

Bank Note Press Recruitment 2023 examination fee: The registration fee is 600 for UR/ OBC/ EWS category. For candidates belonging to SC / ST /Ex-SM / PWD category the intimation fee is 200.

BNP recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

Visit to ‘Career’ section and click on the Apply link

Click on ‘new registration’ and register

Fill up the application form

Upload all required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

