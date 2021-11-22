Bank of Baroda to recruit Data Scientists, Data Engineers; know more

Bank of Baroda has invited applications to recruit IT specialist officers as data scientists and data engineers. The application forms are available on the official website of the Bank and the deadline by which candidates can submit the forms is December 6. A total of 15 posts will be filled.

Candidates with B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university can apply for data scientist post only if they have work experience as required by the bank.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university can apply for data engineer position. “Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials,” the bank has specified in the recruitment advertisement. Work experience is mandatory for being eligible for this post.

The selected candidate will be on probation for a period of 12 months of active service from the date of his/ her joining the Bank.

Regarding the selection of the officers, the bank has said, “the selection process may comprise of online test (for positions in MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates. However, if the number of eligible applications received is large/less, then Bank reserves the right to change the shortlisting criteria/interview process. Bank may, at its discretion, consider conducting of Multiple Choice/Descriptive / Psychometric Test / Group Discussion/Interviews or any other selection methodologies for different scales.”

