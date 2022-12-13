Bank Of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: 314 Apprentices vacancies on offer

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Apprentice. the application process commenced today, December 13 and the last date for the submission of the application form is December 23. Interested candidates can apply online at bankofmaharashtra.in. The Apprentice's training will be for one year.

Bank Of Maharashtra recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 314 vacancies of apprentices.

Bank Of Maharashtra recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 to 28 years.

Bank Of Maharashtra recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹150 UR/OBC/EWS candidates. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is ₹100. PwBD candidates are exempted from the submission of the application fee.

Bank Of Maharashtra recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university/ Insitute approved by the government of India.

Apprentices should be proficient in the local language.

Bank Of Maharashtra recruitment 2022 Stipend: The apprentices will get a ₹9000 stipend per month for one year.

Direct link to apply

Bank Of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at bankofmaharashtra.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take printout for future reference.

Notification here