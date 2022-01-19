Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BARC Group A Recruitment through GATE 2022: Apply for Scientific Officer posts
BARC Group A Recruitment through GATE 2022: Apply for Scientific Officer posts

BARC to recruit candidates for Group A posts through GATE score. Candidates can apply for Scientific Officer posts through the official site of BARC on barconlineexam.in.
BARC Group A Recruitment through GATE 2022: Apply for Scientific Officer posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BARC on barconlineexam.in. The registration process was started on January 17 and will end on February 11, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up Scientific Officer posts. 

The recruitment will be done through GATE 2021 or GATE 2022 scores. Read below for eligibility, selection process, important dates and other details. 

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: January 17, 2022
  • Closing date of application: February 11, 2022
  • Online exam slot booking: March 4 to March 18, 2022
  • Online exam: April 7 to April 13, 2022
  • Last date candidates to upload GATE score: April 13, 2022

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech. with a minimum of 60%* aggregate marks in one of the above-mentioned nine engineering disciplines. The age limit of the candidate should be below 26 years of age for the general category, 29 years of age for OBC category and 31 years of age for SC/ST category. 

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for male applicants belonging to General and OBC categories Dependents of those who died in the riots of 1984 (Dep 1984), Persons domiciled in Kashmir Division of Jammu & Kashmir State from 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989 (Dom Kashmir). Women candidates, SC/ST category candidates, transgender candidates, Dependents  of Defence Personnel Killed in Action (DODPKIA) and Physically Challenged candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee. 

